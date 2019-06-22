To the Editor:
I was pleased to read that the Holmes Firm PC won the bid for the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, and hopefully it will be placed in a museum for historical viewing.
I can understand why some people are upset about the symbols of the Confederacy. Hard history can be hurtful when “alternative facts” get on stage. None of us can forget the Blue and the Gray.
However, we all can do serious research and listen to oral traditions and find a way to separate bad feelings from the memory. To do t his requires inner strength. Let’s do it for our descendents, so that shame, guilt and malice will not prevail.
Israel Lewis III
Killeen
