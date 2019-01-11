To the Editor:
Clint Eastwood starred in a movie titled, “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.” As we enter the new year, I can’t help but think that the title is a reflection of the year 2018.
The Good: There were many, regardless of some negativity.
Manufacturing jobs grew, unemployment at an all time low and wages rose. The USA left Russia and Saudi Arabia behind as the world’s top oil producer.
The economy, as a whole, is booming.
The U.S. enforced the “red line” against the use of chemical weapons in Syria.
The U.S. is the largest producer of natural gas in the world.
The Bad: Thousands of mostly Central American immigrants attempted to cross the U.S. border illegally, prompting the government to call National Guard and regular Army troops for temporary duty at the border.
Democrats remain steadfast in their denial for funding a wall at the border.
This caused a government shutdown. The country continues to be divided.
Progress in North Korea talks has slowed down.
The Ugly: Without a doubt, Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.
It was a shameless display of partisanship aimed at destroying a man’s life and career.
I believe that 2019 will continue the prosperous trend set in 2018.
Talks with Korea will be successful.
Attacks on POTUS will continue unabated until election day 2020.
Infrastructure will bring about compromise. The three states with the worst infrastructure: 1) Rhode Island, 2) New Hampshire, 3) Maine.
The first two received an “F” rating, the third a “D”.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.