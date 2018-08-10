To the Editor:
Oh, I feel for Grandma Carolyn Bruce (letters, July 28).
I have seven grandsons. I got a call from one of those (scam) calls, and the young man said his name was John and he told me he was in jail and needed me to help with money.
Here’s the funny part.
First of all, all my grandsons call me “Oma,” and John was sitting with me at the dinner table.
So don’t let them bull--- you.
Get your facts straight, boys, before you want to “fool” an old lady.
Rosina Bauska Neubert
Killeen
