To the Editor:
In response to a recent Sunday poll question regarding bringing back curbside recycling, I’d like to share my feelings on the subject.
At a recent City Council workshop, a young woman asked to speak to the council to plead her case for bringing the service back. The points made were very valid but I don’t believe she stirred any council members to action. That’s not too surprising, since before it was halted, only about 4,000 households participated in the city’s curbside recycling program.
I have recycled since it first became available. I, too, was angry when the curbside pickup was halted but felt relieved when I found out that I could continue to bring my recyclables to the city of Killeen’s facility on Avenue F.
Anyone who is serious about recycling has that option and I believe the facility’s schedule will accommodate just about anyone.
A couple of things have shaped my attitude about recycling over the years. Killeen had a landfill until 1994. If you’ve never been to a landfill, you don’t know what you’re missing. Mountains of foul-smelling, decaying matter being dumped by large trucks, then spread out by huge compactors. Acres and acres of land that could’ve been used for so many purposes that will sit idle for 50 years or more before anything can be done with it.
As you look at the trash, you see how much of it is just paper, plastic, cardboard, magazines, and other materials that could have been recycled, reducing the volume by possibly 85 percent or more, freeing up the land to be used as it was intended.
While I recycle everything I can, there are a few materials that I’m most passionate about. That is because they won’t ever decompose. Plastic/glass bottles and aluminum cans have always impressed me with the genius behind their creation and the beauty of their design. I can’t see going through all that effort and then throwing the container in a hole when it’s empty. All these products can be melted down and recreated in any form, over and over again, forever!
Recycling is the right thing to do. It always takes more effort to do the right thing. Curbside recycling is a convenience. It’s nice but we don’t have to have it. The original system was a little backwards. Subscribers got a small blue tote for their recyclables. If you recycle properly, you need a large recycle container and a small trash container.
I had a great conversation the other day with Peter DiLillo, the head of Killeen’s Recycling Center. Peter is pretty sharp and it will be a big loss to the city when he retires next month.
I asked him what it would take to bring back curbside recycling to Killeen. As with everything else, it’s always money. The monthly fee wouldn’t be such an issue. It’s the start-up costs that could be a deal-breaker. Millions for trucks, equipment, containers, and employees. Another possible bond issue. A possible option would be federal funds available since this is an environmental subject.
When and if the City Council wants to revisit curbside recycling in the future, Killeen will need someone as qualified at Peter DiLillo to put together a new plan.
Recycling is a great idea. It was great before. It’s great now. It’ll be great next year if that’s what it takes.
In the meantime, please keep taking your recyclables to the Avenue F facility.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
