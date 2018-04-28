To the Editor:
I urge Killeen voters to get to the polls. There are two major issues that are up for consideration, both of which have a significant chance of hitting you directly in your wallet.
The most immediate impact will be the KISD bond issues. In one of many attempts to sugar coat the huge costs of this boondoggle, KISD is breaking the amount into two pieces. The big one up front will theoretically buy us some new schools, which as near as I can see are being designed to become obsolete in the very near future.
The second — smaller, but still significant — leaves me wondering exactly what kind of pig is in that poke? I would not be surprised if the second bond ended up financing the $50 million stadium dropped from the original bond plan.
Why else might I vote against these bonds? Simply put, KISD does not enjoy my trust. Example: the teachers retirement fund is in bad shape, yet the administration finds $1 million for a high school scoreboard.
Or having this same leadership tell me this is for the kids and safety but have installed flashing/scrolling neon signs in school zone high-raffic areas.
Or when the administration goes into conference with the city manager to build more five-lane roads convenient to these projected new schools but ignores the crumbling roads already serving our existing schools.
One example of this would be the two-lane country roads servicing Patterson Middle School.
Also keep in mind the way KISD handled our special-needs students recently.
And last but not least, the flyer that showed up in my mailbox telling me I should vote for the bond because by being over 65, it won’t matter to me. The group that wrote that statement is basing its appeal for my vote on the basis that I will be shafted less than those younger than me!
I understand that if everyone else takes a hit to the wallet, then that hurts me as well.
My other heartburn is the Killeen charter amendment that will allow the city manager to delegate authority to move money among the funds.
This amendment has zero checks and balances written in.
This amendment would bypass the city council completely, and while I personally think that Mr. (Ron) Olson could be trusted with this power, Mr. Olson will not be the city manager forever, and our record from the past is not that good.
Note! This is how the city got into the financial bind it is in now.
James ‘Jack’ Ralston
Killeen
