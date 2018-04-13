To the Editor:
I found the comic on 4/9/2018 “Moderately Confused” to be very insulting to me and the millions of NRA members who have harmed no one.
I am not a cult member and the NRA is not a cult. This hatred of honest gun owners has got to stop. The NRA and its members have shot no one. Let’s put the blame on the individual, where it belongs.
Robert Sheffield
Killeen
