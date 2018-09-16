To the Editor:
Thanks to those of you who have chosen to run for public office. You have made a noble choice to serve. Life is filled with choices. You choose the political principles and organizations with which you affiliate. Do not be surprised when some disagree with your choices. How you respond to that challenge, which often includes criticism, will be a reflection of your basic core values.
This my prayer for each of you — “that you would have an understanding heart to judge ... to discern between good and evil.” That was Solomon’s prayer to God (1 Kings 3:9). It was also President Truman’s core value of leadership and governance.
To paraphrase Gen. Bob Shoemaker’s favorite phrase, “Serve honorably, or not — you choose!”
Jimmy Towers
Killeen
