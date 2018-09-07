To the Editor:
Just want to say thanks to the City of Killeen and all its parts, to include the police department for waking up the spirit of community. Again, we are reminded to be mindful of each other and grateful for the places we live. Everyone who works hard for the place in which they lay their heads at night should take pride in knowing they care.
Sherry Kelley
Killeen
