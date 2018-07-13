To the Editor:
Recently, a young couple who rented a house in the cul-de-sac we live in southwest Killeen moved out.
Sadly, when they left, they elected to leave all their excess trash and belongings on the curb without placing the items in boxes or bags.
The eyesore certainly represented a potential health and safety issue to the curious neighborhood children and animals.
I was pleasantly surprised to see the city sanitation workers come today and personally pick up the discarded items.
I know this is probably an everyday event in our mobile community, but today I felt led to drive up to the two young workers and apologize to them for the mess and thank them for their efforts.
I believe they were surprised and appreciative of my comments.
I know the City Council recently rebuffed efforts to privatize the garbage collection services.
I, for one, was glad to hear of that decision. The people who perform these daily collection efforts represent many families from across our city and I am thankful for each of them.
I do not believe any outside organization that was contracted to perform this service would have performed the messy pickup efforts that I witnessed today.
So to the city sanitation workers who go the “extra mile” every day to keep our neighborhoods clean ... we say thank you.
Ron Harris
Killeen
