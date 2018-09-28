To the Editor:
I want to thank the woman in the CVS Pharmacy in Harker Heights yesterday (Wednesday) who gave me $25 to help pay on the co-pay for a new prescription of Restasis eyedrops.
She said she was paying it forward because the day before a man had given her $50 to buy clothes for her granddaughter. She gave me half of that money.
I will use the money as intended and remember that we are all people needing each other. We are not as divided as we are reported to be.
Whoever you are, bless you.
Glenda Turck
Killeen
