Killeen reader urges local residents to help fund city’s homeless shelter
To the Editor:
I suppose that none of us can really understand and empathize with the closed homeless shelter situation until it touches us in some personal way.
This morning at my church, a video was shown of homeless people sleeping, washing and urinating as well as defecating in the somewhat secluded prayer garden behind the church!
I won’t say which church because we don’t want to draw more “guests” to us and I imagine other local churches may be having the same occurrences.
In spite of good press coverage, not much money has been raised thus far and now the Friends in Crisis are asking the city for funds and to waive the utility costs at the shelter.
This seems the least the city can do! I’m sure grant-writing and submissions are ongoing by staff. We must NOT push these homeless people away!
Area churches should band together to help house, clothe and feed “the least of these” and contribute money to this cause as should the city and individual citizens.
Has the FIC Board of Directors slated any fundraisers in the near future? They need to.
We who are fortunate to have homes, comfortable beds, hot showers, kitchens to prepare food, the internet, cable TV, etc. need to help these people get back on their feet.
Let’s get the shelter open again and even look at expansion. We have given. Have you?
Suanne Stroup
Killeen
