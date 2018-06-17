To the Editor:
To all the kids, teens and 20-somethings who will spend the summer at the pool, at the beach or other exposed places.
The sun will hurt you.
As a child of the ’50s, I was not told what you know now. Our choice for fair skin were lotion or oil ... regular or extra crispy. Many of us did neither.
Those with fair skin tones will burn easily. It takes years for the damage to show in different ways, but it will.
I have about seven scars on my head/face and more to come. A small spot gets treated, comes back, gets frozen off, comes back, gets cut off.
Three small spots became open wounds in less than a month. Morpheaform carcinoma. Twenty-two staples and a drain tube to the skull.
My story? I had a brain transplant — but they say the hole is too big.
Another left a hole three silver dollars would fill. The most recent slices across my forehead and back to my ear left a crooked scar.
My story? I pulled a knife on Zorro.
My advice to you is this: Cover up. Stay out of the sun and those tanning beds. You have the info.
Or start working on your story.
Sample: This was self-inflicted ... I was told. Now I can’t wear glasses because my nose and ears are gone.
The damage done now will take a few years to show.
It will cost you some money. It will hurt.
It will change how you look.
Inform yourself about the risk.
Wayne Duncan
Killeen
