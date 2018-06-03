Killeen reader weighs in on ways to address school shootings issue
To the Editor:
The school shooting nightmare continues. This time at Santa Fe High School in Texas. As usual, the pro-2nd Amendment and the pro-gun restrictions groups are providing their own ideas of possible solutions.
The NRA, of course, follows the “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” and “it takes a gun to stop a gun” words to live by. They also support school security in the form of experienced armed guards (based on school population), veteran service members or retired policemen, who would require no additional weapons training. Add metal detectors and there are possibilities there.
The weapon restriction group favors elimination of AR 15’s and other weapons and stricter restriction of the registration process.
The governor of Texas has commenced roundtable discussions. At the center, school safety to eliminate those who pose an immediate danger. At least that is a positive step in the right direction.
Personally, I like armed, experienced security guards, a review of access to the schools, and reducing the same, and metal detectors in some. As far as arming teachers? Only selected ones with experience in the handling of weapons.
From my point of view, there is an area that should be explored in schools. Bullying is being treated casually. It needs to be addressed in a serious manner.
A black eye is better than being embarrassed, tormented and ridiculed, verbally or physically. Could this have been an issue in some of the previous tragedies?
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
