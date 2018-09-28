To the Editor:
The animal lover in me really enjoyed this past weekend’s KDH. Sunday’s edition, with two stories about bears, was priceless.
I didn’t know a bear could make a pig of itself when it comes to honey. For a bear to binge on honey and then sleep it off is humanlike.
I can only imagine what ran through the bear’s mind when it woke up, miles away from where it knew it curled up for a nap. I applaud the humane way in whih Montana’s Fish and Wildlife and local police handled the situation.
The second story about the curious bear cub that got its head stuck in a globe has another happy ending. A Wisconsin sheriff’s department and two hunters safely removed the globe from the cub’s head while using a squad car to keep mama bear from interfering with the rescue. Smart.
Both stories highlighted the humor that animals bring to our lives and the importance of caring individuals to help them live out their lives.
Saturday’s edition of the KDH had two more articles that I thoroughly enjoyed. No bears this time. No humor. Both articles were about dogs — and not just any dogs.
The pictrure on Page C8, of a Bogota police officer embracing his sniffer dog, Katy, says it all. The obvious love the officer has for the dog, and the devotion Katy shows her handler is heartwarming.
The Killeen Police Department has K-9 units, but I don’t know if these officers enjoy this kind of parternship since the dog’s job description is a little different than that of a sniffer dog.
Most dog lovers can relate to the Bogota police officer. The unconditional love that dogs give us is an incredible gift. That is why many individuals prefer dogs to people.
The second article on Page C8, about Dallas, the 3-year-old pit bull who was rescued from a dog-fighting ring, really touched me.
Many experts believe that fighting dogs can never live out normal lives after being rescued and they should be put down.
Thi logic was disproven years ago when pro quarterback Michael Vick’s Bad Newz Kennels were raided by police for dog fighting.
Vick’s cruelty toward his dogs was unbelievable. Losing dogs were shot, drowned, electrocuted and hanged.
Vick served 21 months in federal prison, was let go by the Atlanta Falcons and lost all his endorsements. On a side note, I’m curious as to why KISD allowed this man to hold a football camp at Shoemaker High School earlier this year.
Back to the dogs: Sixty-five pit bulls were rescued from Vick’s kennels. At the time, it was believed the only option was to destroy the animals. Some staunch pit bull advocates disagreed.
It took a while to get through all the red tape, but when the dust settled, about 60 dogs were adopted by caring families. Years later, they’re still thriving in their new environment. They just needed a second chance.
I’m glad Dallas the pit bull got his second chance. Before long, he will be a trained drug-sniffing police dog, working for the Honaker, Virginia, Police Department. I know he’ll do well.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
