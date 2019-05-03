To the Editor:
They say that that words are the most powerful things we have.
I must agree because they can lift up or take down. They can make you laugh or cry.
The Bible teaches us that we breathe life or death into each word we use.
Well, I met a United States Army veteran right here who expresses himself in his words.
His name isn’t important because he represents so many war vets who have so much to express, and he uses words to pour out on paper what can’t be expressed any other way.
Thank you. Thank you from the very depths of my heart for sharing your stories. You know who you are ...
God bless us all.
Sherry Kelley
Killeen
