To the Editor:
I read an article a few weeks ago in which the writer states that dissolving the Russian agreement on the 1987 Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (land-based) would be beneficial to the denuclearization of North Korea.
Admittedly, to some, it may not seem plausible, and a step back, but it has its merits. It is not far-fetched to think it’s possible.
North Korea has used the aforementioned treaty to create fear in South Korea and Japan. The USA had to stand idle due to its agreement with Russia.
A dissolution of the agreement would allow the USA to place the same types of weapons in a defensive posture in South Korea and Japan. That action essentially eliminates North Korea’s “ace in the hole.”
I honestly believe that North Korea is ready to forego plans to become a nuclear power. This time the man on the other side is not an appeaser and does not scare easily and has proven so on many occasions.
Termination of the sanctions could be the beginning. With or without the Russian agreement, we are on the right path to denuclearization of North Korea. The unexpected and unprecedented friendly relationship between two arch enemies gives us hope.
Hopefully in a few years, North Korea will be as successful as the south. It has a long way to correct human rights and the hunger issue, but money can be designated for other issues besides nuclear power.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
