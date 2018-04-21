To the Editor:
Why close Sugar Loaf Elementary School and bus kids to Pershing Park Elementary? If kids live less than one mile from the school, then their parents have to provide transportation. The Killeen Independent School District is always short on qualified bus drivers.
KISD should spend the money on increasing teachers’ salaries, adding more teachers, adding teachers’ aides and/or class room supplies. A new school does not mean a better education. Use some common sense!
Why create urban blight with another vacant building?
Go visit your local schools.
Keep your children close to home at a local school.
Louise Wetli
Killeen
