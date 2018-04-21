To the Editor:
Visionary Frank Mayborn championed the press, accessible higher education, and public broadcasting in Central Texas. His papers, the Killeen Daily Herald and the Temple Daily Telegram, should lead the fight to keep KNCT-TV and PBS here.
The Central Texas College chancellor and board sound out of touch with our community, today’s media reality, and their mission.
If they think a TV station with the best programming in the nation is a burden, wait until they have to advertise their college without it. I’m hoping we can change the CTC Board’s mind about closing KNCT. They are blinded by the cost, and are missing the value.
They now have a 24/7 presence on three high-quality broadcast stations (no cable or paid service needed), with reminders every hour about community college for “students of the real world.” That message is going out to tens of thousands of people in a 60-mile radius that need the education the college provides.
The cost of the station should be perceived as the cost of promoting and advertising the college. How are they going to duplicate that advertising elsewhere once the station is gone?
If enrollment is down now, just wait. Aside from the immense loss of the brilliant PBS programming to our community, I’m just thinking about the survival of the college itself. It’s a foolish decision to not repack.
Byron Lovelace
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.