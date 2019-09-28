To the Editor:

Like everyone else I’ve visited with over the past week, the news of the Killeen downtown H-E-B has come as both a big shock and huge disappointment. To me,it’s personal, too. You see, I’ve shopped in that store for over 50 years, ever since I was a child visiting my grandparents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.