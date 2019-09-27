To the Editor:

Since 1958, our neighborhood of Old Towne has supported the trusted vision of Howard E. Butt for a neighborhood grocery store in downtown Killeen. The presented vision was the store would be a special gathering place ... where the neighborhood community could enjoy each other, buy good food at a good price while pursuing the American dream.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.