To the Editor:
Fear of the media is fear of the truth, or disregard for it, or in the worst case, both.
I’ve been writing news stories in Texas for 48 years, by my count more than 65,000 of them, and none of them were fake.
Especially in this day media, and the news it presents, is the check and balance on the government, the overseer of the Constitution and the “bringer of light.”
I’ve worked for three major newspapers in Central Texas, one in West Texas, worked at two television stations in Waco and a half a dozen radio stations since 1970 and for the past 20 years have supervised more than one newsroom.
I never saw anyone in any of those newsrooms tell a fake story. Not once.
Think about those who preached fear of the media in the past, like Joseph Stalin, King George, Adolph Hitler and Sadam Hussein, and think about what their bridling of the media did to their people.
I don’t care about your political affiliation, your race or your background; if you think this country is great and is founded on the principle that “all men are created equal,” then start acting like it.
Your neighbor is entitled to his opinions, whether you share them or not, and trying to influence his thinking by calling him a “lib-tard” or some other vengeful name is about as un-American as it gets.
Go to church on Sunday and listen to your preacher. Read the Bible and you’ll see without question: You are your brother’s keeper and you have a responsibility to your fellow man, like it or not, and Jesus, whether President Trump likes it or not, was a liberal.
If you believe the media is to be feared, I truly feel sorry for you because every day you must feel lost since you’re missing out on what really matters around here.
Paul Gately
Robinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.