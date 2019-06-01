To the Editor:
Central Texans showed their support for Memorial Day Ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this past Monday. We had one of the biggest crowds in years. In addition, the sound of the bikes was music to our ears, hearing so many of them coming to the cemetery to honor their brothers and sisters who gave so much for their country.
We had the honor of having Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, as the guest speaker. The community should be proud of what they did on that special day: honor our fallen heroes.
My only problem is that this year we did not receive the support from our law enforcement department at the main exit to the cemetery. It was a bottleneck for the drivers who were taking chances in crossing SH 195. That should have never happened.
Imagine what would happen if we had multiple car accidents and the city was sued for not providing proper support? I hope that next year’s budget will include the money needed to support both the Fire Department EMT and traffic control at the main gate.
I have been involved with this ceremony since 2007 and I want to thank MC (Big Joe) Lombardi, Joe Wolf with his signing, Tony Rossin with the sound system, Laurie Lashaun with the programs, Gary Honaker as the chaplain, and many others who helped.
Guadalupe Lopez
Chairman
Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony
