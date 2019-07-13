To the Editor:
Elections are approaching.
It’s time to think about who you will be voting for on Nov. 3, 2020.
A total of 468 seats in the U.S. Congress (33 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election on November 3, 2020, along with the presidency.
I have thought long and hard on this issue and have made my final decision.
I will NOT vote for any incumbent (Democrat or Republican). None of the incumbents have done what they said they would do. (that was expected)
To them it’s all about power for themselves, free health care for them and their families and more money for them.
They all have forgotten that they work for us (We the People).
Replace them and let’s see how the replacements work out.
It’s our country; we need to take it back from those who seem to think it’s just a power trip / free ride for them.
I will also be returning all political mail that I receive from any incumbent — Return to Sender.
Dallas Valentine
Nolanville
