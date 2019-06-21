To the Editor:
I was invited to the 12th annual concert performed by the Killeen Korean Singers with Jarrod Lee as pianist earlier this month. It was held in a Korean church in downtown Killeen, and I expected a choir singing religious songs and hymns, but nothing prepared me for what transpired.
Classical, opera, rock, folk, jazz, religious, English, German, Korean, Hawaiian, costume changes and stunning formal gowns reflecting Korean culture — it was an absolutely stunning performance.
A duet featured Gina Park and Cha Potter, two Korean women in beautiful flowing gowns, and their operatic voices filled the auditorium with amazing harmony and sound.
Jarrod Lee performing on a grand piano was nothing less than magnificent with his perfect precision and amazing talent.
The hours, days, weeks and months of endless practice and preparation made for absolute perfection from many gifted and talented performers, and it was all given to the community in the form of a free concert, thanks to generous sponsors who contributed to this nonprofit group.
retired Dr. Ronald Kimmel
Nolanville
