To the Editor:
About a year ago there was an article in the Killeen Daily Herald where the Nolanville city manager said they were going to resurface streets in “the plaza” and the first to be done would be East Dogwood.
I was skeptical but waited to see.
First East Elm was done. Then West Elm, then West Dogwood.
East Dogwood was not done at all. So much for truth from our City Hall.
Recently, I tried to contact City Hall about miscellaneous pieces of pipes, concrete and chain link fencing being in East Dogwood Street. They are a danger to any vehicles that use the street including police, firemen and ambulances.
I could not find a phone number for City Hall so I went there and was told
I would have to fill out a form and submit it for their consideration. At that point I left.
The trash is still in the street and could possibly cause a wreck resulting in injury or loss of life. But, what the heck. This is Nolanville.
Edward D. Mitchell
Nolanville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.