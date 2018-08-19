To the Editor:
This is in response — or rather in addition — to Tony Stepan’s letter on Aug. 12 in reference to the Killeen City Council’s pending decision on property sewer lines in the city easement, which includes under streets.
Having retired after 30 years of active military service, I became a service plumber in the local area and noticed a few profound variances conducting service calls from Lampasas to Troy.
One thing I observed was in the immediate Fort Hood area — Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove — the municipalities put the responsibility of the sewer lines all the way to and including the tap into the city line on the property owner with slightly differentiating support from the cities, whereas Belton and Temple maintain responsibility for the sewer line in the easement.
In the Fort Hood area, if and when the city replaces an old clay line with PVC, they wouldn’t replace the property clay line under the street to the curb. In Belton and Temple they replace it all and install a cleanout near the curb and tie in the existing property sewer line, at no cost to the property owner.
Depending on where under the street the city sewer line is located, the cost could range from $10,000 to $30,000, with most of that cost being cutting into the street and repairing the street after the line is replaced, not the actual line replacement itself.
I have seen PVC sewer lines have issue at the curb/under the street on houses less than 5 years old, so it’s not just the clay lines.
This is an issue residents need to get interested in because it’s not a matter of if, but rather when your sewer line has issues, and you will be financially responsible for it even if it’s under the street.
James Hill
Killeen
