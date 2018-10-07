To the Editor:
The letter that stated that the big push against the Supreme Court nominee was from folks hitting on the president was off by a lot.
The candidate has a bad track record of being closed minded on his decisions as an appellate judge. The question now is did he or did he not sexually assault someone?
The person accusing him testified by answering questions from a female prosecutor selected by the Republican senators. That in itself is disgraceful. It would seem that they didn’t have the guts to question her themselves.
Why would this woman with two doctorates go through this painful process if she was lying? More to the point, what would be her motive in lying?
On the other hand, the candidate had every reason to lie. If you have a daughter or a granddaughter or a niece, you don’t want this person on the Supreme Court.
John Sammis
Killeen
