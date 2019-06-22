To the Editor:
What has happened to sanity in Killeen? I was rejected in getting my driver’s license renewed because I didn’t have my birth certificate.
I presented my Texas driver’s license, which I’ve had for 70 years, my Social Security card, an expired passport, an I.D. card from U.S. Uniformed Services from when I was an Army nurse, a veterans I.D. card and a Medicare health insurance card.
Still, the birth certificate was necessary. All this after a long wait to even speak to anyone. I’m frustrated.
Edith Carlile
Killeen
