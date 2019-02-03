To the Editor:
Three weeks into the new year we find ourselves deep into the immigration issue.
POTUS shut down the government for 35 days because of the Democrats’ refusal to fund the wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
He later relented and reopened it as a temporary measure for three weeks to allow extra time for negotiations.
He stated that positive results were expected.
It appears to me that amnesia runs rampant among politicians.
In 2006 the Secure Fence Law passed with bipartisan support and was signed by then-President George W. Bush.
Among supporters at the time were Sen. Hillary Clinton, Sen. Barack Obama and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
In 2013 the Senate was ready to pass a comprehensive immigration bill that included double layered fencing.
According to an article by Susan Ferrechio, in the Washington Examiner, despite being a bipartisan bill (the Gang of 8) with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats, every Democrat refused to back the bill. It is now a fact that Democrats do not consider illegal immigration a threat, and frankly, do not see the need for a wall. Are they protecting future constituents, or is an open border their goal?
A few weeks ago thousands of immigrants, mostly from Central America, crossed Mexico en route to the USA. That action required assistance from the National Guard and some active-duty soldiers. In the news yesterday, another caravan from Honduras is apparently on the way.
Most Americans are pro-immigration ... legal immigration. Thousands of men, women and children trying to force their way in has to be controlled.
In a survey done in Mexico, a full one-third of Mexican citizens would like to move the the U.S. If that survey were done in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, I imagine it would be a lot higher.
Mexico has the capabilities of correcting its shortcomings and becoming a vibrant economy. The resources are there.
Corruption is stopping the country. The new president has promised to eradicate corruption. Let’s hope he is successful.
On a last note ... Mexico has agreed to allow immigrants to remain in Mexico while waiting for a resolution on their status.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
