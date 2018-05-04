To the Editor:
The death of an entire Hercules C-130 crew was shocking, to say the least. All were members of the Puerto Rican National Guard and veterans of the Maria rescue efforts on the islands surrounding Puerto Rico.
The 60-year-old aircraft was being returned to be retired.
A spokesperson for the Puerto Rico National Guard stated that Puerto Rico has the oldest aircraft in the entire US National Guard (all 50 states).
I’m aware that regular maintenance keeps planes in a serviceable condition and that the origin or cause of the crash is still undetermined; still, it makes one wonder why one unit has all the “golden age planes”?
Like many of us, no matter how much maintenance, age has the final say. At any rate, I hope that’s not 100 percent accurate.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
