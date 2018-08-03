To the Editor:
The recent letters have piqued my interest. For starters I am kind of disappointed the officer corps of the United States Army misled me for more than 29 years. They told me that the Russians were our enemies and it turns out that isn’t true.
I guess we just misunderstood them. I had a hard time getting my mind around the letter that stated that Obama was a bigger traitor then our president.
I grant you he was weak but disloyal enough to state that his intelligence agencies were wrong and that Putin was telling the truth. WOW — Hey, maybe the president missed that he was a KGB agent.
When the Berlin Wall came down, Putin’s duty station was Dresden and he immediately burned all his files. However, as the president pointed out we are not so innocent neither, whatever that means.
Any person who would use innocent children as pawns to get his wall, which as all walls in the history of the world would be ineffective sure isn’t innocent.
Although his advisers told him not to impose tariffs, he did anyway and now has a backlash from his supporters in the farm community. If he ran right now, there is no way he would get re-elected.
John Sammis
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.