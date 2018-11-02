To the Editor:
November 4-11 is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, serving as a great reminder that there are millions of animals in need of loving homes. All across America, there are countless shelters providing essential services for animals in need.
However, many shelters are understaffed, overworked, and stretched thin financially. A common misconception is that large national organizations that use cute photos of dogs and cats in fundraising ads give that money to local shelters. By and large they don’t. For instance, the Humane Society of the United States only gives one percent of the money it raises to help local shelters; most of the money it raises is spent on lobbying, fundraising, and executive salaries.
Shelters and the people who help animals deserve praise and recognition. Whether it’s time, money, or supplies, please consider pitching in.
Will Coggin
Research director
Center for Consumer Freedom
