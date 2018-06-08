To the Editor:
Teddy Roosevelt said, “There is little use for the being whose tepid soul knows nothing of great and generous emotion, of the high pride, the stern belief, the lofty enthusiasm, of the men who quell the storm and ride the thunder.”
One who acts ethically has a responsibility to think beyond him/herself and works for a better and inclusive society. Do you know someone like this?
A narcissist is one who has an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration; one who has troubled relationships and a severe lack of empathy for anyone else. Do you know someone who fits this description?
A cynic is one who is distrustful and shows contempt for accepted standards of honesty or morality. It implies pessimism and a disbelief in the human goodness and sincerity; one who disparages others and one who acts only in self-interest. Do you know someone like this?
To paraphrase Maya Angelou, there is nothing quite so tragic as a cynic, because it means the person has gone from knowing nothing to believing nothing.
Deborah Bell
Little River-Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.