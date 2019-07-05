Reader calls for addressing poor treatment of Native Americans
To the Editor:
Recently, while reading the KDH, I noticed a cartoon in which two Indian reservation residents mention “reparation.” That word is mentioned in the media by many politicians demanding compensation to the descendants of slaves for the inhumane treatment suffered by their ancestors.
The Japanese Americans that were forced out of their homes and farms during WWII received some monetary award ($20,000) for survivors and/or descendants.
Native Americans were the subject of abuse, death and degradation, with their needs completely ignored they were forced to relocate. Through hundred of miles of treacherous terrain, facing snow blizzards and extreme heat with no food or shelter many lives were lost.
The essentials were rarely provided since they were considered savages, at war with the “White man.” Most acts by the Native Americans were exaggerated, resulting in excessive punishment.
There are 325 reservations in the USA; they are home to 1 million-plus Native Americans. Another 4 million moved to the metropolitan areas (the lowest of any racial group).
They were granted citizenship in 1924 but it was not until 1962 that they were able to vote in all states (a state-by-state struggle). That’s 38 years after citizenship was granted and 92 years after male slaves were allowed to vote.
The remote location of most reservations plays an important part in the high turnover ratio of health care workers.They have a high incidence of substance abuse and tobacco abuse. Their high school drop out rate is extremely high and they have many mental health issues with high suicide rates. Their incidence of liver disease is four times higher than the general population.
I believe that an all-out effort by the federal government to improve their standard of living, mental health care, and substance abuse would help.
Pedro C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.