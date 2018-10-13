To the Editor:
I recently saw a political cartoon by Mike Smith which has a husband stating, “I’m not voting for anyone who runs negative campaign ads.” His wife replies, “So you’re not voting?”
I am very grateful that in my precinct and across the state of Texas we have several candidates who have vowed to not run negative ads or spend time tarnishing their opponents.
I volunteer for one such candidate and I am constantly impressed by the emphasis that we are to be respectful and non-confrontational towards those who are not supporters.
There are many of us who are energized by this focus on what will bring citizens together rather than continue to divide us.
I reject the idea that winning requires vilifying an opponent or his/her supporters.
I am not naive and I have strong views, but I am going to love and respect my neighbor.
Will you join me?
Jeanne Clark
Boerne
