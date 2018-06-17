To the Editor:
The world has acknowledged that the first meeting ever between the leaders of USA and the Republic of North Korea is a magnanimous achievement of historic proportions.
The world, that is, with the exception of some hate-filled individuals here in the USA. They were happy when the meeting was initially canceled because it gave them ammunition to condemn our president and propagate fears of nuclear war.
The meeting did take place and although some skepticism exists, how can any American citizen conceivably wish for the meeting to be a failure?
We have tried many times and we only succeeded in providing billions of dollars that they used to continue the program.
This action is beyond comprehension. The limits of their hate knows no bounds. Embittered individuals that resort to distortion of the truth to promulgate their agenda. That’s unpatriotic and un-American.
It does not make any difference how horrible the person on the other side is if it helps prevent a nuclear war.
Joseph Stalin was responsible for the deaths of millions, yet his help was important in defeating the German army during World War II.
Think country first!
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.