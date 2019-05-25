To the Editor:
Headlines: “First article of impeachment voted!”
The dramatic and climatic vote ... meant for the first time since 1868, the full House of Representatives will debate the impeachment of a president.
“Six Republicans join majority in 27-11 vote against the President”
Is this the upcoming Donald Trump scenario? No, it was an article in the July 28, 1974, San Francisco Examiner & Chronicle about the impeachment of President Richard Nixon.
The similarities between the two Republican presidents are eerie; both Nixon and Trump lied to the American people and obstructed justice.
Ron Lowe
Harlingen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.