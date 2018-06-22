To the Editor:
Roy Cohen was a miserable, lying, disgusting bully and John Gotti’s mafia lawyer and the lawyer for communist-hunting Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the early 1950s. Cohen was also a mentor to Donald Trump.
Cohen was later disbarred for unethical behavior. He said of Mr. McCarthy that “he was impatient, overly aggressive, overly dramatic. He acted upon impulse. He tended to sensationalize the evidence he had. He would neglect to do important homework and subsequently on occasion, he would make challengeable statements.”
Mr. Cohen also said of Mr. McCarthy that he was the “Kremlin’s best asset.” Sound familiar?
McCarthy singled out those publications that wrote negatively about him. He told a reporter that “if you show a newspaper as unfriendly and having a reason for being antagonistic, you can take the sting out of what it says about you. I think I can convince a lot of people that they can’t believe what they read in the journal.”
Similarly, Trump says about the media, “You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you. So put that in your head for a minute.”
Mayin Ho
Killeen
