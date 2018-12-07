To the Editor:
My great-granddaughter attends Skipcha Elementary School in Harker Heights. I am addressing this letter to the public out of concern for other children who attend this school.
There was an attempted child abduction on Thursday; the newspaper noted parents had been notified of the incident. None of our family was notified of such an occurrence; however, I did call the office and was told the situation was under control.
My concern is the student had to tell the teacher of the event; where was the monitor/teacher responsible for our children and why weren’t the police involved in the situation?
As parents, we’re required to be the stewards of our children, and when someone whose care and accountability we leave them in fails to do their job, that is a problem.
I would like to see the Harker Heights police log for that day to see if they were notified of the incident and if the person had been captured. This really concerns me, and each parent needs to get an answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.