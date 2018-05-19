To the Editor:
On May 14, 1948, the declaration of the Estate of Israel became a reality after the British withdrawal. Twenty-four hours later, May 15, 1948, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia began attacks on Israel.
The attacks lasted through the 10th of June 1948. The Israelis called it “The War for Independence”, the Arabs called it Al-Nakba (The Catastrophe”). That set the stage for many conflicts between Jews and Arabs. At that time, thousands of Palestinians lost homes and up to 900,000 Jews fled or were expelled from Arab countries. That triggered a migration to the USA, Europe and other countries in South America.
Since then, there have been eight recognized wars between them, including the “Six Day War” in which Egypt, Syria, Jordan and Iraq attacked Israel, but were soundly defeated.
It took 45 years, thanks to efforts by the United Nations, for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) to recognize Israel’s right to exist in peace. There have been many attempts to start a peace process among them, but without success. Presidents Carter, Bush, Clinton and others have tried with negative results.
Recently, President Trump ordered the American Embassy moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem ( a campaign promise). Israel is elated with the news, the Arabs are furious.
This action provided an excuse for demonstrators to carry out bombings, rip away the barbed wired border fence, hurl fire bombs at the soldiers, etc.
In return, more than 50 Palestinians have been killed and in excess of 1,000 wounded by soldiers. There is also a blockade set by Israel that prevents ships from entering the area.
Seems cruel, but the reason is that Iran was sending weapons amid the food and medical supplies. Israel, by the way, provides assistance in the way of food and medical items.
The USA sends $100 million annually in foreign aid. In my opinion, peace among those two entities will never materialize, never ever.
The Palestinians’ hatred for the Jews is ingrained in their souls, to the extent that anyone that kills an Israeli soldier or civilian is considered a hero and their families are supported by the PLO if they get killed or sentenced to prison in Israel.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
