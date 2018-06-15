To the Editor:
Apparently, America wants a businessman to be president. But many people in corporate America have a winner/loser strategy.
Win/win or compromise strategies are frowned upon. You have to look no farther than our obsession with football and team loyalty to understand the American psyche.
We now see that President Trump makes outlandish executive orders to force some renegotiation of America’s business interests.
Trump brags in his book about how he bought property on the ocean and threatened to build a high-rise building to block the view from Mar-a-Lago. He was then able to buy it for a song. That was shrewd, but not a win/win transaction.
Here are a few of my problems with businessman Trump:
1. He has never had to be accountable to a board of directors. If he were the CEO of a company and behaved as he does in name calling and making prejudicial comments toward minorities, he wouldn’t last 10 minutes.
2. If you make America first, you make someone else last. Winning isn’t bad, but when you degrade your opponent (“John McCain wasn’t a hero; he got captured”), then the deal builds resentment.
3. If making America great means making the fossil fuel industry wealthy, then that is the opposite of where the world is going. England recently went more than a day not using any fossil fuels and did it totally on wind and solar.
We are now at the highest concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in millions of years.
This is measured from core samples in Antarctica that trap atmosphere over time.
4. President Trump makes decisions as if he owns the “company.”
He does not use scientists or career people in their field, but relies on his own “instincts” and the opinions of Fox News.
Congress needs to be the Board of Directors to assure the balance of power. Having read excerpts of John McCain’s new book, he certainly supports compromise as a way of listening and validating the concerns of others.
Will America be truly great or just a powerful bully?
Does Trump think he can bully North Korea, given his bullying position with Iran?
Warren Townsend
Kempner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.