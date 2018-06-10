To the Editor:
Taking a knee is a heartfelt gesture that many soldiers do to show respect for their fallen comrades.
The NFL has decided to cave to Trump and penalize any player who kneels during the national anthem, causing intense uproar.
Trump declares that it disrespects the flag and is an affront to our military, while the true reason is that they are taking a knee for judicial parity and against police brutality.
It was an Army veteran who suggested that Kaepernick take a knee, and as a retired veteran, I agree with him.
How many of you leave your recliner and stand for the anthem while watching your favorite team on TV? Are you disrespecting the military?
What about those in the stands buying beer or hotdogs? How many stop and turn their attention to the anthem?
Tim Tebow took a knee before game times, saying “Sports can be an opportunity, hopefully used the right way, to be able to share certain things you believe in.” Evangelicals were robust in their praise of Tebow. Never any criticism from citizen Trump.
Kaepernick is also a Christian and went to a Baptist college. The bulk of his tattoos are religious in nature, including “To God be the Glory,” “Heaven Sent” and “God will guide me.” The American flag is a symbol of freedom, liberty and human rights. White for liberty and equality, Red for valor, and Blue for perseverance and justice. So here is the question about criticism of taking a knee. Is it racism or hypocrisy or both?
