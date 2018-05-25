To the Editor:
A recent letter referred to the lack of military service by those in the press who cover the White House.
It should be noted that the president did have the opportunity to serve in the military but wiggled out of it on bone- spurred feet.
As far as the president asking for advice, he has stated that the only person he listens to is himself.
True leadership can be defined in one simple sentence: “Lead by example.” Really simple to state; sometimes hard to do.
John Sammis
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.