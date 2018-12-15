To the Editor:
Brrr, it’s chilly out there. How would you like to be homeless, down on your luck, in between places, living out in the harsh environment?
Well, if you have a nice warm shelter and food in the fridge, here are a few ways you can help the less fortunate of your brothers and sisters.
Give warm clothing; winter’s coming.
Give a bag of groceries, this will bring a smile to their faces.
Give money. Always appreciated.
Volunteer at a shelter.
Volunteer at a soup kitchen.
Bring a meal to the homeless.
Help find housing for your fellow souls.
Any little bit will help.
Ron Lowe
Harlingen
