To the Editor:
Our country is keeping immigrants in cells, without beds or cots, or adequate food, required by law. “Standing room only” areas for men. How is that possible? Sleep deprivation is only one horrid condition created by this environment. Medical care is non-existent. A “don’t touch policy,” is in effect.
What!? How can children left crying on the cold, concrete floor be consoled, if no one is allowed to touch them? How inhuman have we become? This is what our president has ordered and condoned. He is systematically destroying all that we hold dear and true about our country.
This is not who we are! We have to put an end to this cruelty using our laws and our courts! These are human beings, men, women and children whose greatest crime is to want safety and freedom for their families. Many of you were and are the same. Some of these people came legally, and some did not. But that doesn’t justify treating them as subhumans. It’s a national disgrace.
“God bless America” used to mean something. We have all the laws and we must make sure all of our people follow them, no matter who they are! How dare anyone believe that they are above the United States Constitution! The president is to govern all the people — a concept that seems to be beyond this president and administration. I know I want to be able to say “God Bless America” and mean all of it!
This treatment not only violates our law but violates our fundamental being as a people and a country!
Ellen Tullos
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.