To the Editor:
It’s time to vote. There are several topics and issues up for consideration. Take time to inform yourself. Then, make the small effort to make a few marks on the paper.
Support what you think is best for you and the community. Just get off your duff and do it.
A small part of town can vote for the water board that impacts everyone. That needs to change. In some ways, the board is residual of the old order of how the city used to be run. They have to allow public scrutiny.
It is time for the city, citizens and this board to adopt a conservation plan. That seems contrary to the business plan of selling water. A little more drought will remove the options.
In the May elections for state office, I offer this observation: If any candidate had accepted significant sums from PACs, aka special interest, maybe they were for sale and have been bought. That will reflect in the voting records to come. Think about it.
Wayne Duncan
Killeen
