Reader points to study showing Americans still read newspapers
To the Editor:
People still read newspapers.
According to a recent online article in Editor & Publisher, a Nielsen Scarborough study suggested “that in an average month, 169 million adults read a U.S. newspaper.
They may be reading it in one or more iterations — in print, on the web, via a mobile app, courtesy of an e-newsletter or through a social media news feed.” www.editorandpublisher.com/.
Some 58 percent of people ages 16 and older reported they regularly read newspapers.
There are not noteworthy differences across communities in the numbers of people who regularly read newspapers. But 57 percent of suburban residents and 56 percent of urban dwellers are more likely to read their newspapers on handheld devices than 45 percent of rural residents, according to a 2012 article by the Pew Research Center. www.pewinternet.org.
“A newspaper is the center of a community, it’s one of the tent poles of the community, and that’s not going to be replaced by Web sites and blogs,” declared Michael Connelly.
And I agree.
Melissa Martin
Wheelersburg, OH
