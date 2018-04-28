To the Editor:
My friend Roger O’Dwyer said to me Tuesday morning, “I have a new hero today. His name is James Shaw Jr. James grabbed the weapon being used by a murderer in a Waffle House restaurant and disarmed him.
“James was not armed, yet he grabbed the hot barrel of a rifle to save others.”
I agree with Mr. O’Dwyer. James Shaw Jr. is my new hero.
I pray he is also your new hero!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
