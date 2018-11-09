To the Editor:
Thank you, D. Ramos, for writing and paying for publishing a Memoriam to those soldiers and civilian murdered by Nidal Hasan nine years ago at Fort Hood on November 5, 2009.
It really surprised me this morning when our local newspaper that purports to support our troops had no mention of the worst “workplace violence” incident in recent times.
Maybe we are supposed to forget and forgive this monster who gave up his commission, rank, and humanity when he drove through the Fort Hood gate with two handguns and many loaded magazines to kill the same soldiers he was duty bound to protect and serve.
I have not forgotten nor forgiven this terrorist who preyed upon us — have you? The real tragedy here is that nine years later he is alive and being provided comfort and care in a military prison.
Many believe that the death sentence he received will never be carried out. I believe the soldiers and Army civilian he killed deserve better and swifter justice.
If you do, please write your congressman and senators and demand action on Hasan’s death penalty.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Herald published a front-page story about the anniversary of the shooting in the Nov. 6 edition, including a photo depicting remembrances that were placed at the shooting memorial.The anniversary was listed in the Today in History feature in the Nov. 5 edition.
