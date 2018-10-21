To the Editor:
Republicans have tried for years to kill “Obamacare.” Now over 53 percent of the population really likes having coverage for pre-existing conditions.
President Trump and Congress undid the individual mandate and created the “short term” health care plans which gave the states and insurance companies the right to not cover pre-existing conditions.
This move was done intentionally to continue chipping away at Obamacare, causing premiums to rise sharply. Now you can buy a plan for $80/month, provided you like the $12,000 deductible.
Witnessing the popularity of pre-existing, Republicans suddenly and repeatedly said that they wanted to keep pre-existing conditions.
However, in the latest vote, the Senate Republicans defeated a Democratic measure to stop the return of denying health coverage for pre-existing conditions.
John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are willing to deny coverage of pre-existing conditions to 7 million Texans. The new plans being offered now will allow insurance companies to apply lifetime caps and deny you coverage for diabetes, drug prescriptions, maternal health, pregnancy, high blood pressure, asthma, epilepsy, cancer and many more medical conditions.
The Republican plan is for you to continue to pay the insurance companies — just don’t get sick.
Randy Broussard
Belton
